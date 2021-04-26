Contests
Shabana Motors Drive Into Summer $10K Giveaway!

It’s BACK! 97.9 The Box and Shabana Motors are teaming up to have you drive into the summer with $10,000 in your hands! It’s the Drive Into Summer 10K Giveaway! The contest begins on May 3, 2021 and ends on June 10, 2021! How do you enter? There are TWO ways.

  1. You can listen for the Song of the Hour at 7 AM, 9 AM2 PM5 PM7 PM and 9 PM and be the 9th caller to qualify for a chance to win $10,000. OR…
  2. You can register directly at Shabana Motors (9811 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074).

Good luck! See official rules on the next page.

shabana motors

