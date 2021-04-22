The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought women were weak in the knees over Drake before, wait till they get a load of him now.

With his next album, Certified Lover Boy, on deck to bomb away, Drizzy seems to be getting in shape for the pending tour. from the looks of things, the man might start going by LL Cool Drake or something.

Yesterday (April 21) the 6 God showed off his new physique on social media and gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect when he performs on stage in the coming months. Looking like a WWE wrestler, Drake is seen working out with fellow OVO representatives Chubbs and Roxx, and it seems like he can carry a few women off to his hotel room at the same time. With their consent, of course.

Y’all know CLB is going have the kind of tracks that’ll have Drake ripping his shirt off stage now. Son might shoot a whole video focused on himself basically naked a la D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel.” Imagine this version of Drake making a music video with the 2003 version of 50 Cent? Women would’ve gone bonkers making it the top video on TRL and 106 & Park.

Props to Drizzy for getting this kinda ripped cause Lord knows it ain’t easy. Prepare to see your girl swoonin’ over Drake at that next concert and look at your sideways in-between sets if you ain’t in shape. Unless of course Drizzy and Rick Ross tour together and both take to the stage with their shirts off. That’ll help balance how you look in her eyes. Just sayin.’

We wonder if TravQue would’ve still played that joke on Drake at the bar had he known these the kinda guns Drizzy was packing under his shirt.

Drake Shows Off New Brolic Body was originally published on hiphopwired.com

