Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize

For doing God's work.

52nd NAACP Image Awards

One of our most tenacious political activists is getting respect put on her name like never before. Stacey Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

As spotted on Reuters the Democratic Party politician has been recommended for the prestigious honor. Her work specifically with voting rights in her home state of Georgia has garnered the nod. In 2020 she fought vigorously against local legislation that in essence disproportionately limited access to voting to Black voters because they tend to live in larger counties and they tend to live in higher population communities. Her work resulted in flipping Georgia into a Blue state.

Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament, likened her commitment to that of Martin Luther King Jr. “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” he explained. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” he added.

The nomination is timely as several senate members questioned her stance this week regarding voter identification laws. “Yes,” Abrams responded. “There are 35 states in the United States that have had voter identification laws. In fact, every state requires some form of identification. What I’ve objected to is restrictive voter identification laws that narrow the set of permissible materials —”. “The answer is yes as a concept,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., interrupted. “Do you support the idea that voting should be limited to American citizens?” “Yes,” Abrams responded.

Former United States Nobel Peace Prize winners include Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, and former vice president, Al Gore. The 2021 laureates will be announced in October.

 

Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

