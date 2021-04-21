The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Elizabeth Olsen speaks with Glamour magazine about why she wanted to change her surname growing up while considering becoming an actress. Olsen’s successful older twin sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen had a long-time television and film run since they were babies starring in Full House and eventually their own popular adolescent and teen films.

The Wanda Vision star has created a name for herself as an actress and carved out her individual journey within the industry. Elizabeth was fearful that nepotism could cloud her performance and skills as an actor, and that people would assume she was favored because of her lineage in the business.

“There is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me,” Olsen tells Glamour magazine.

The 34 year old actress has appeared in countless films since her breakthrough performance in 2011 when she starred in the independent thriller drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, among other awards. Olsen has appeared in a number of Marvel films including the thriving Avengers franchise.

Wanda Vision has become one of the biggest shows on television and Elizabeth Olsen starring in the series has catapulted her to a success that has surpassed her twin sisters, Mary Kate and Ashely. Though Elizabeth might have considered going by Elizabeth Chase instead of Olsen, she has transcended her wildly successful twin sisters careers and become a force all on her own.

Read the full Glamour feature where Elizabeth Olsen discusses femininity, her famous sisters and playing Wanda in Disney Plus’ Wanda Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing Up To Avoid The Shadow of Her Wildy Successful Twin Sisters was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: