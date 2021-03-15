The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 51 – Steve Lekas Branch Insurance | Symone Redwine

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Steve Lekas, CEO of Branch Insurance, gives us 4 Tips for Texans facing winter weather-related insurance claims.  He also talks about how to prevent further damage, to file quickly, file digitally, and so much more.

Next, we talk to Attorney Symone Redwine, from Ready To Love Season 3.  Symone shares how if you are a tenant behind on your rent, you can get help from TexasRentRelief.com

 

