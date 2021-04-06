The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 54 – AIDS Foundation Houston | Black Restaurant Week

John Huckaby, CEO of AIDS Foundation Houston tells us about the 32nd annual Walk to End HIV virtually on April 9.

Derek Robinson Managing Partner, Marketing Director for Black Restaurant Week®, which is dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Through a series of events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.

