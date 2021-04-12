The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 55 – Houston Furniture Bank | Symone Redwine

On the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Uncle Funky and KG Smooth chat with Oli Mohammed. Mohammed and the good people from the Houston Furniture Bank has been working to reduce the amount of mattresses in landfills since 2012, and to date has achieved more than 85,000 mattresses in the local region recycled through its in-house mattress recycling program.  Now thanks to a new partnership with the national organization American Furniture Warehouse (newly located in Houston as well), Houston Furniture Bank is able to increase its overall mattress recycling operations by donating additional materials from recycled mattresses that previously were not able to be recycled.

Next, we talk to Attorney Symone Redwine from Ready To Love season 3 as she gives us the latest on the Derek Chauvin trial and when to expect closing arguments and more.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 55 – Houston Furniture Bank | Symone Redwine  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

