Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Carl Nelson Show

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE


Ground-breaking, Peabody Award-winning broadcast news journalist Carl Nelson, has interviewed Presidents, Prime Ministers, Heads of State, politicians, authors, celebrities, civic leaders, and people from all walks of life over a four-decade career that has taken him from Nelson Mandela’s prison cell in South Africa to the Rodney King Riots in Los Angeles, to his present career as the host of Washington DC’s latest daily newsmaker radio program weekdays from 4-7 pm on WOL 1450am and WOLDCNews.com

The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini…
 2 hours ago
04.12.21
BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at…
 4 hours ago
04.12.21
6 items
Daunte Wright: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer…
 5 hours ago
04.12.21
Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From JAY-Z &…
 1 day ago
04.11.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz: “I Never Seen…
 1 day ago
04.11.21
20 items
Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital…
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Keri Hilson Talks New Lifetime Movie “Lust: A…
 2 days ago
04.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Progress From #HottieBootcamp…
 2 days ago
04.10.21
Long Live The Dog: DMX’s Best Guest Verses
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
11 items
“We Love You X!” Social Media Mourns DMX…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Woodstock '99 in Saugerties, New York
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
22 items
Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
5 items
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton…
 4 days ago
04.08.21
Photos
Close