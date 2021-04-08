Entertainment News
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then She Shut It Down

The Box Houston Featured Video
Teyana Taylor In Concert - Miami, FL

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Baby Junie has done it again. The 5-year-old daughter to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert has a personality that bursts at the seams. We’ve seen her give model face, we’ve heard her sing on her mother’s records, and now she’s showing us why she is the official winner of the “Walk” Challenge.

In a video posted to Teyana Taylor’s Instagram page, she wrote, “Was scrolling thru my phone and found Junie doing what she does best. BE JUNIE 😩😩 I told y’all I can’t make this up 😂😂😂 @imanshumpert what we finna do with her? It’s giving @1saucysantanaofficial I BLAME YOU 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Junie’s personality is a dead ringer for her spirited mother. This lil baby is an entertainer! Teyana Taylor is definitely raising her daughter to be her authentic self and it shows. Junie’s confidence is infectious and I’d love to see her start a YouTube channel like Zhuri James. It won’t be long before baby Junie is making her acting debut on the big screen.

It is so fun to watch this generation of celebrity kids grow up. Tots like Kaviaa James, Blue Ivy Carter, and Junie Shumpert will eventually become the leaders in years to come. Nurturing their creative sides is extremely important during these years. What do you think?

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love

Baby Junie Is Serving LEWKS On Teyana Taylor’s Instagram Page Again

10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked Just Like Her Mama Teyana

Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then She Shut It Down  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

