Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled

Prayers continue to go up for Dark Man X.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-DMX-CELEBRITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

DMX is still fighting for his life. With overwhelming support from fans, family and friends, the Yonkers rapper remains on life support with critical brain function tests scheduled to occur on Wednesday (April 7).

According to TMZ, Dark Man X is still in a coma. Varying unconfirmed reports say he is in a vegetative state.

Per the rapper’s manager, Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, the state of his health hasn’t changed much in recent days. Reportedly, when X was hospitalized on Friday night (April 2), his brain was without oxygen for almost a half hour. Per his longtime lawyer Murray Richman, DMX suffered a heart attack.

The battery of tests will be to determine how much brain activity he still has.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma,” said Rifkind in a statement. “There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”

DMX is in the ICU in White Plains Hospital in New York. A vigil is being maintained outside of the facility as the culture continues to hope DMX is able to recover.

X’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons attended the prayer vigil hosted by the Ruff Ryders outside the hospital on April 5, 2021 and the rapper and actor’s children were also able to go see their father. According to Vlad TV, X has tested positive for COVID-19.

See the formal statement from DMX’s family right here.

This story is developing. 

DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By…
 2 hours ago
04.07.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function…
 7 hours ago
04.07.21
Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set…
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Are LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Working It…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Viral Social Media Trend Recognizes These Actors Who…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Selena: The Series…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Take Home Top Honors…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Kodak Black IN Concert
Kodak Black & His Entourage Involved In Ambush…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
More Victims Come Forward In Case Against T.I.…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Photos
Close