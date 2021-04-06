Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The First Trailer For Netflix’s New Drama “Monster” Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Jeffrey Wright Is Here

The Anthony Madler drama is based on the award-winning novel of the same by Walter Dean Myers.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Netflix is demanding all of our time this year. 

Tuesday (Apr.6), the streaming giant shared the first trailer from its newest drama, Monster. The film is a part of Netflix’s plan to release a new movie every week in 2021. The Anthony Madler drama is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers. The movie was screened three years ago at Sundance but is now finally making its way into homes.

The film follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr), an honor student who has a passion for photography. His promising life comes crashing down after he is charged with felony murder. The movie details his journey from being a smart, well-liked film student from Harlem to the trials and tribulations of a complex case that puts a strain on his parents, played by Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson that could determine if he is going to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Monster features a stacked cast that also includes Jharrel Jerome (Concrete Cowboy), Jennifer Ehle, Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers (Dope), Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones (Belly), Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie).

The First Trailer For "Monster" Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Arrived

Source: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer handled writing duties. Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Edward Tyler Nahem produced.

Monster launches on Netflix on May 7, you can watch the power trailer below.

Photo: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

The First Trailer For Netflix’s New Drama “Monster” Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Jeffrey Wright Is Here  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

netflix

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Selena: The Series…
 13 hours ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Take Home Top Honors…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Kodak Black IN Concert
Kodak Black & His Entourage Involved In Ambush…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
More Victims Come Forward In Case Against T.I.…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Happy Birthday Jill Scott! Here Are 5 Times…
 2 days ago
04.04.21
15 Things We Learned from Cam’ron on ‘Drink…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 3 days ago
04.03.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Million Dollar Bowl
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close