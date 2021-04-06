Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set Of Upcoming ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ Starring Eve

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

The ’90s superstars are together working on set for the new pilot coming to ABC entitled Queens. We initially reported that Eve would be returning to scripted television in the new ABC series. Most recently, R&B superstar Brandy shared a post of her, Eve and singer and actress Naturi Naughton cozied up under the sun looking more fabulous than ever.

Five days ago, artist and radio personality Da Brat shared a post of her and the crew (minus Brandy) spending some time together on set. Eve is still prepping to film with her bonnet covering her signature platinum blonde hair. Da Brat is joined by Queens cast members Nadine Velazquez and Naughton. Da Brat captioned the photo, “So proud of these ladies I’ve known since we were kids in the music business. It wasn’t easy and SOME didn’t make it. I am eternally GRATEFUL that I got to take part in #HERSTORY.”

What a beautiful moment to share with industry peers, who Da Brat affectionately shared on her Instagram post grew up alongside her in their journeys through the music business.

The show set in Queens follows four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Brianna, who we previously reported will be played by Eve, Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), and Valeria (Velazquez). The four reunite for a chance to recreate their fame and regain the success they had as the legendary ’90s Hip Hop group, Nasty Bitches.

It seems like the cast is revving up to debut a first look trailer soon. We will keep you posted with more updates on the upcoming ABC series Queens.

Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set Of Upcoming ABC Pilot ‘Queens’ Starring Eve  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Selena: The Series…
 13 hours ago
04.06.21
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Take Home Top Honors…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Kodak Black IN Concert
Kodak Black & His Entourage Involved In Ambush…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
More Victims Come Forward In Case Against T.I.…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Happy Birthday Jill Scott! Here Are 5 Times…
 2 days ago
04.04.21
15 Things We Learned from Cam’ron on ‘Drink…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 3 days ago
04.03.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 3 days ago
04.03.21
Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Million Dollar Bowl
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close