Ice Cube Sues Trading App Robinhood For Using His Likeness Without Consent

Ice Cube sues public stock trading app Robinhood for using his likeness without his consent.

Ice Cube has been rather quiet since his contract with Black America, which brought tons of backlash his way–even with all the people trying to claim he was doing it to help our people. Still, maybe next time, it would be wise to see who wins the election around the corner before making such a bold move.

The trading app Robinhood knows a thing or two about backlash after their halting of trading Gamestop stock put them right in the public hot seat. As luck would have it, Ice Cube and Robinhood’s paths are now crossing in an odd way. According to TMZ, Ice Cube is suing Robinhood for using his face to plug their services without his permission.

The rapper just filed suit against the financial services company — which a lot of people use to buy and trade stocks — for allegedly using a photo of him in an ad featured in their news service, Robinhood Snacks, just this past month.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cube claims Robinhood took an image of him from another project he’d worked on … and slapped it into a newsletter update talking about stock/market corrections — and captioned it with a riff on a famous lyric from one of his songs.

Since TMZ first broke the story, Cube’s lawyers have said they asked Robinhood to take it down and they refused. Robinhood claimed that the image was licensed. If you work with newsletters, WordPress, or social media, you know you can use Getty and their images for editorial purposes, which is what Robinhood did. The image was probably built into whatever mailing list they use.

Unfortunately, it looks like Ice Cube and his legal team aren’t aware of this, but either way, it will be fun to see play out.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon 15 photos Launch gallery Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon 1. We felt this. Fuck Ice Cube. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) October 14, 2020 1 of 15 1 of 15 2. Welp Ice Cube on Trump:



2016: "Do I think he’s gonna do anything to help poor people or people that’s struggling? No"



2018: "He’s violating the country in a lot of ways. Every day it’s something. It’s just every day.



2020: “I can’t wait to see [Trump] like Weinstein in handcuffs." pic.twitter.com/cwFPr6KSDU — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 14, 2020 2 of 15 2 of 15 3. Yikes How it started. How it's going.



Ice Cube, even capitalized EVER! pic.twitter.com/fTaxkSrv4p — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) October 14, 2020 3 of 15 3 of 15 4. LOL Y'all heard that new Ice Cube joint, Proud Boyz in The Hood? — ⚡ khary like atari ⚡ (@kharyrandolph) October 14, 2020 4 of 15 4 of 15 5. 5 of 15 5 of 15 6. Listen to Black women! Ice Cube went from Fuck the Police to #BlueLivesMatter



Black women told yall about that ashy clown pic.twitter.com/gYu5f9TtRb — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) October 14, 2020 6 of 15 6 of 15 7. Very clever lol I don't know why Ice Cube expects us to Ride Along with Trump and his platinum plan but I just wanna know Are We Done Yet? — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 14, 2020 7 of 15 7 of 15 8. Yup its the same guy. This can’t be that same Ice Cube that came out with “fuck the police” and “arrest the president” it just can’t be... pic.twitter.com/3qeAyv0yR0 — Detra B🌙✨ (@b_detra) October 14, 2020 8 of 15 8 of 15 9. Ice Cube working w/ on Trump's #PlatinumPlan ?

Shout out to @MichaelSHolley on @HolleyandSmith for hitting Cube w/ his own No Vaseline lyrics -



"I never have dinner w/ the president"



When we see Cube again we'll be hesitant 🤨



Hope @AriMelber can get us some answers quick — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) October 14, 2020 9 of 15 9 of 15 10. Ice Cube is collaborating with Diamond and Silk to produce “Straight Outta Mar-A-Lago”. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 14, 2020 10 of 15 10 of 15 11. Me trying to figure out how Ice Cube is supporting Trump after writing “Arrest the President” which was about Trump pic.twitter.com/yQffYzljT8 — Emily (@emilybernay) October 14, 2020 11 of 15 11 of 15 12. 12 of 15 12 of 15 13. the Ice Cube that worked with trump is not "amerikkkas most" Cube, it's "you can do it put your ass into it" Cube — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) October 14, 2020 13 of 15 13 of 15 14. Ice Cube endorsing Trump now? I had to go handle that pic.twitter.com/PFVZkiLjHa — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) October 14, 2020 14 of 15 14 of 15 15. Who would’ve thought Ice Cube would be the Van Jones of rappers...absolutely pitiful. https://t.co/bY2OVJsQK9 — Adrienne C. McWilliams (@SisterNightSays) October 14, 2020 15 of 15 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon [caption id="attachment_916069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Ice Cube has been walking a fine line of cooning or becoming the next Dr. Umar Johnson. Today we learned he is in cahoots with team MAGA. Today is turning out to not be a good day for Ice Cube. Wednesday (Oct.14), Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Katrina Pierson, confirmed that rapper/actor/movie director has been working alongside the president and helped him develop his Platinum Plan geared toward African Americans that his presidential campaign is pushing. The Platinium Plan claims that it will bring $500 billion into Black communities to promote Black businesses, healthcare, education, and other matters. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Pierson confirmed the bombshell news via a tweet thanking the rapper, stating: “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” https://twitter.com/KatrinaPierson/status/1316125906444918785?s=20 Before Pierson confirmed his involvement, Cube took to Instagram to announce he did, in fact, meet with Republicans to talk about their $500 billion “plan.” “We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to ’em,” Ice Cube went on. “They’ve moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500 billion on the table. Who knows what’s gone really happen. I just know one of ’em gon ‘win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there ’cause ain’t nobody really solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything, shit.” Cube has also confirmed Pierson’s announcement, tweeting: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.” https://twitter.com/icecube/status/1316473903628214272?s=20 As you can imagine, Twitter is dragging Cube, who once rapped “Fuck Tha Police” as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A for now confiding with the same group of people who can’t even fix their lips to say, Black Lives Matter. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/koviebiakolo/status/1316469595851681795?s=20 A truly disappointing turn of events, 2020, is one crazy ass year. You can peep the reactions to Ice Cube, hitching a ride on the Trump train to help push the “Black agenda” below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz SEE ALSO: Ice Cube Discusses The Contract With Black America For Change [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] Ice Cube Shares Anti-Semitic Image On Twitter, Says His Account Was Not Hacked HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

Ice Cube Sues Trading App Robinhood For Using His Likeness Without Consent was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com