Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

 

51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Another day, another Chloe Bailey headline. Don’t blame us, though.

Ever since the 22-year-old singer created her own Instagram account, her presence has been felt by just about everyone. The singer is giving us a deeper look into who she is as a woman and overall artist. From internet challenges to thirst trap photos, Chloe Bailey is winning and we are stan so hard for this internal glow up.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Chloe gave latex realness in a black mini tube dress with a corset bodice and matching thigh high boots. The caption read, “was feeling down, had to remind myself who i am real quick ☺☺🖤🖤

I mean, who else can relate to this? Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you are that chick. This photo oozes sexy, confident dominatrix vibes and I’m here for it! As far as I’m concerned, Chloe can do no wrong. Her authenticity is refreshing and honest.

While some are disturbed by Chloe’s liberation, others are in full support of her exploring her individuality. Hopefully her confidence inspires other women to tap into the qualities that make them great. Confidence is an inner glow, and Chloe Bailey is living in it. What do you think?

 

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New ICY PARK Delivery From Beyoncé!

Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A Tizzy

Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A Young Woman

 

Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped…
 7 hours ago
04.02.21
Million Dollar Bowl
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 8 hours ago
04.02.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 9 hours ago
04.02.21
Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest…
 9 hours ago
04.02.21
Ice Cube Sues Trading App Robinhood For Using…
 10 hours ago
04.02.21
10 items
Yung Joc’s Ridiculous Attempt At Joining Beard Gang…
 10 hours ago
04.02.21
20 itemsAllure Monday Nights
Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated…
 11 hours ago
04.02.21
Netflix Debuts ‘Yasuke’ Trailer Starring LaKeith Stanfield As…
 16 hours ago
04.02.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Jordan Brand Opens Up Million Dollar Grants Program…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Simone I. Smith Brings Us That 80’s Flavor…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
12 items
Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Body,…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Photos
Close