Jordan Brand Opens Up Million Dollar Grants Program for Black Americans

Jordan Brand giving back to the community in a different and much appreciated way...

Jordan Brand $100 million commitment Black Community

One of the few criticism’s of Michael Jordan’s career was that he didn’t use his great power and influence to help fight the good fight in the political field for the Black community.

But as that old saying goes, better late than never.

Nike has announced that they will be opening their first first cycle of Community Grants, providing $1 million to local, grassroots organizations that are creating more equitable futures for Black Americans which is part of Jordan Brand’s 10-year, $100 million dollar commitment to social justice causes.

With the help of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, the upcoming Community Grants Program cycle will open up shop for 30 days having already begun on March 31, 2021 up until April 30, 2021. All submitted applications for the grants will be reviewed by an advisory committee comprised of members from the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan Family Office teams. Organizations working towards the betterment of the Black community that have an annual budget of $3 million or less are very much encouraged to apply.

“Since announcing our commitment to the Black community in June of 2020, we’ve been focused on two things — action and impact,” explains Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “I’m excited about the impact these grants will have in local communities. We know that when we create positive change for the Black community, it benefits everyone.”

Get on this while y’all can if you’re out here making moves for your community.

If you’re interested in getting some financial backing for your organization you can go HERE and fill out the application and hopefully qualify for the grant.

Keep on fighting the good fight and making a positive difference for your community.

