Simone I. Smith Brings Us That 80’s Flavor In Her Latest Jewelry Collection With Husband LL Cool J

You can’t talk about classic Hip Hop without mentioning LL Cool J. The Queens-bred rap pioneer played a trivial part in the success of rap music back in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Now, through a collaboration with his brand RockThe Bells and his wife, Simone I. Smith, the two have launched a collection of hoop earrings that pay homage to the monumental era in fashion and music.

The Rock The Bells X Simone I. Smith collaboration brings together the mind of a pioneer and the eyes of a visionary to create collection of accessories that drip with Black culture. You can’t get more classic than a pair of door knocker earrings. To learn more about the project, we sat down with the Simone, the matriarch of the Smith family, to discuss inspirations behind the collection, and what it was like working with LL on this project.

What inspired the collaboration? Besides the Hip Hop reference?

Simone I. Smith Jewelry has been one of the original brands on the Rock The Bells commerce platform since it was founded. Hoop earrings have always been a wardrobe staple piece for me, and they are such an important part of the culture, so this was a natural fit! I surprised Todd (LL) and designed a pair of bamboo earrings with the RTB logo in the center and it took off from there! We both love how it turned out.

How does it feel to collab with LL on this project?

This was such a fun and special project for us! Todd bought me my first pair of doors knocker earrings when I was 17, and I’ve been rocking hoops ever since. This collaboration is a great nod to that moment and our history.

What was his creative contribution?

My husband really gives me full creative control when it comes to designing. However, Todd had some great creative input for the creative for the photoshoot for the Simone I. Smith and RTB collaboration. It was Todd’s idea for me to wear a gown and for him to wear a tuxedo jacket, shirt and bow tie and Jordan 1‘s on our feet. It all tied together beautifully to pay homage to the era that we grew up in and also simulate.

The earrings are made of 18K Gold over Sterling Silver. The large size retails for $180.00 and the extra large size retails for $250.00. You can learn more about the brand on www.RockTheBells.com. What do you think? Will you be rockin’ doorknockers this season?

