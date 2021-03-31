News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

If we’ve learned anything from watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it’s that Kenya Moore doesn’t always play fair. The cast villain is at it again, and this time her target is none other than Drew Sidora. During the most recent episode, Moore took issue with Sidora’s fun ways of selecting a room during their trip to New Orleans. Sidora suggested each woman “booty bounce” for a room, and Moore wasn’t feelin’ it. She rudely demanded a room key, and later upgraded to a suite because she claimed the accommodations were sub-par.

Moore’s refusal to participate in the “booty bounce” competition left everyone confused, specifically because she twerked so comfortably during Cynthia’s bachelorette party. In a confessional Sidora said, “Girl, you paid for that booty. Bounce it!”

Moore responded via Twitter saying, “She needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

Twitter users called Moore out for body shaming a cast member, while others pointed out that Sidora started it by insinuating that Kenya’s butt is fake. This may be true, but Moore’s constant meddling and mean-girl behavior have become the reasons she’s not favored amongst the group.

In a clip posted to Omfgrealitytv’s Instagram page, Sidora and Moore sat down to hash out their differences. Once both ladies realized they weren’t on the train to reconciliation, they decided to wrap dinner up and make their exits. When the waitress came over, she asked the women if they would like separate checks. Sidora opts to spit, while Moore preferred her own check. Later in the confessional she says, “Broke b*****s split checks, okay? I’m not gonna sit here and calculate how much tax I owe on a check.”

This season is full of ups, downs, drama, fights, rumored threesomes, and a dash of cultural appropriation. Moore’s list of enemies continue to grow as the show goes on. If she’s not careful, she will ostracize herself like her previous cast mate and current enemy, Nene Leakes. What do you think? Is Kenya Moore’s behavior destructive?

DON’T MISS…

Kenya Moore Apologizes For Wearing Offensive Native American Headdress

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Insists Kenya Moore’s Butt Is Not Real

Slay Gram: Lori Harvey, Kenya Moore And Tiffany Haddish Are Giving What Needed To Be Gave

Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Fam? Honduran President’s Brother Sentenced To Life In…
 5 hours ago
03.31.21
Pusha T Boldly Proclaims He’ll Have Best Album…
 6 hours ago
03.31.21
Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence In Fort…
 6 hours ago
03.31.21
‘Zola’ Film Based On The Iconic Twitter Thread…
 7 hours ago
03.31.21
Official Versuz After Party Hosted By Young Jeezy And Gucci Mane
Jeezy’s CTE Co-Founder Says The Snowman Lost His…
 8 hours ago
03.31.21
10 items
Ding Ding: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Has Arrived, Twitter…
 10 hours ago
03.31.21
Black Man Who Murdered His Mom Arrested For…
 11 hours ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 11 hours ago
03.31.21
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 10, 2020
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 12 hours ago
03.31.21
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donating To…
 12 hours ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits…
 13 hours ago
03.31.21
Death Row Records Launches Store For 30th Anniversary,…
 14 hours ago
03.31.21
NLE Choppa Arrested On Several Charges In South…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Cam’ron Says He’s Blocked At Least 200K People…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Chanel - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close