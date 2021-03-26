Entertainment News
Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lap Dance In New Visuals To "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Right-Wingers will somehow blame Joe Biden and liberals for this...

Lots of conservative country music fans took issue with Lil Nas X venturing into their genre with his smash hit “Old Town Road,” so you can only imagine what they felt when he came out as a gay man.

Now we can expect those same “Christian” critics to have a t*tty attack over his latest offering, which finds him in some compromising positions with demons and devils. In his newest visuals to “Montery (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X throws his sexuality in the face of his haters as he cross-dresses up a storm and rocks more wigs than Lady Gaga in her heyday.

Whether he was getting slobbed down by the snake in the “Garden of Eden” or bustin’ it open for Lucifer on his throne in hell, Lil Nas X really took it there and beyond in an effort to show and prove he’s truly comfortable in his own skin.

We wonder if Billy Ray Cyrus is going to be supportive of this. Tekashi 6ix9ine on the other hand probably got this video on repeat. Just sayin.’

Check out Lil Nas X’s visuals to “Montero” below and let us know your thoughts on whether or not he’s got a new hit on his hands.

