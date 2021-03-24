Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 8 “The Bonnet Chronicles” [Listen]

 

Black Twitter was on fire this week. Between the new Verzuz line up, Quavo and Saweetie split, and Lil Mama’s continuous shenanigans- the crew had so much to talk about. Best of all. the ladies undress the saga of “Instagram Relationship Guru” Derrick Jaxn and his infidelity- what was his wife thinking? 🤔

Plus, it goes down in Lore’l’s DMs with more hilarity.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card on www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 8 “The Bonnet Chronicles” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" Premiere Event
Waka Flocka Steps Up For Step-Daughter Charlie When…
 14 mins ago
03.25.21
Rolling Stone Live Miami
DaniLeigh Clowned By ‘Snowfall’ Actor Amin Joseph Over…
 2 hours ago
03.25.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 14 hours ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 20 hours ago
03.25.21
Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha…
 22 hours ago
03.24.21
Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Bobby Brown Sr. Demands Justice After Toxicology Report…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
20 items
Them Boys Ain’t Poddin: Rory & Mal Absent…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Claudia Jordan Responds To Mistress Allegations Linked To…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player Jesus Camargo Busted…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Announces Official…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
10 items
Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
White Headmaster Made Black Boy Kneel & Apologize,…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Y’Lan Noel Cast As Lead In ‘The Spook…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
21 Savage Flexes Some New Veneers On His…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Photos
Close