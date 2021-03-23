H-Town
HomeH-Town

Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Relative Over Spilled Water

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a 6-year-old relative multiple times in Pasadena on March 19.

35-year-old Raymeon Means was charged in the death of 6-year-old Laurionne Walker after the child allegedly spilled water from overflowing a toilet. He remains in police custody without bond.

Raymeon Means charged with capital murder for the death of a 6-year-old child. Police said he remains in custody with no bond.

Raymeon Means (KPRC)

According to neighbors, Means had asked if water was coming down from the ceiling because Walker had clogged the toilet. Not long after Means left, neighbors say they heard arguing from the apartment and then, gunshots.

“[The family member] was banging on a car. The woman upstairs had a knife and they were saying, ‘Get out of here. Get out of here!’” Mauricio Alvarez, a neighbor told KPRC Channel 2. “[Later] he went running upstairs, and we heard like 4-5 shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

The 6-year-old was transported to Bayshore Hospital where she later passed away. Her death is the latest tragedy to strike the family. Walker’s mother is the aunt of the three children who died in a fiery car crash in Spring on March 14.

A GoFundMe has been launched to pay for Walker’s funeral expenses.

Means has a lengthy criminal history including jail stints for a variety of offenses since 2002. According to court documents, he’s pleaded guilty to numerous drug and gun charges, injury to a child, robbery with bodily injury, assault and trespassing.

Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Relative Over Spilled Water  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Announces Official…
 2 hours ago
03.23.21
Y’Lan Noel Cast As Lead In ‘The Spook…
 5 hours ago
03.23.21
21 Savage Flexes Some New Veneers On His…
 6 hours ago
03.23.21
10 items
Here’s What We Learned From Episode 2 of…
 6 hours ago
03.23.21
King Soopers Shooting: Domestic Terrorist Kills 10 In…
 7 hours ago
03.23.21
NBA YoungBoy Arrested By Feds, Tracked Down With…
 7 hours ago
03.23.21
BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Press Room
Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Upcoming…
 19 hours ago
03.22.21
Joey Bada$$ Says “Social Distancing Is Inhumane”
 1 day ago
03.22.21
15 items
SWAT Called In To Handle Miami Spring Breakers…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Donuts All Year…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Stop The Cap: Rumors of Quavo Repossessing Saweetie’s…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For…
 2 days ago
03.21.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First…
 2 days ago
03.21.21
Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments
 3 days ago
03.21.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With…
 3 days ago
03.20.21
Photos
Close