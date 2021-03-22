News
HomeNewsH-Town

Texas Roadhouse CEO Passes Away After Struggle With COVID-19

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Kent Taylor, the chief executive officer and founder of the popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse, passed away on Thursday, March 18 per family and friends. He was 65.

Taylor took his own life after suffering from a variety of COVID-19 symptoms including severe tinnitus.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable. Kent leaves an unmatched legacy as a people-first leader, which is why he often said that Texas Roadhouse was a people company that just happened to serve steaks,” the statement said.

Tinnitus is a condition involving ringing or other noises in one or both ears. Scientists believe COVID-19 can aggravate tinnitus for those who suffer from small to mild cases of it.

Taylor founded the first Texas Roadhouse in 1993 in Indiana, and writing it down on a cocktail napkin. Over the next 28 years, the restaurant chain grew to operate 610 restaurants in 49 states in 10 other countries. Although the namesake says Texas, it is headquartered in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

During the early stages of the pandemic, Taylor gave up his entire compensation package to help support frontline workers. The donation of his yearly salary and bonus amounted to over $800,000 and he purchased PPE such as latex gloves, eyewear and masks for the workers in all of his restaurants.

“It’s how I was raised. I did what I felt was right,” Taylor told PEOPLE. “This is that kind of time where you have to persist and think differently and take care of those that are with you and lift everyone’s spirits and march forward.”

His generosity was well known before the pandemic hit. He donated $5 million to Andy’s Outreach, an emergency fund he set up for employees to help cover rent and mortgage payments, funeral expenses and utility bills.

“Kent’s kind and generous spirit was his constant driving force whether it was quietly helping a friend or building one of America’s great companies in @texasroadhouse,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Twitter. “He was a maverick entrepreneur who embodied the values of never giving up and putting others first.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Ron Bath/AP

kent taylor , texas roadhouse

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Stop The Cap: Rumors of Quavo Repossessing Saweetie’s…
 2 hours ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For…
 1 day ago
03.21.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First…
 1 day ago
03.21.21
Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments
 2 days ago
03.21.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With…
 2 days ago
03.20.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
Back To The Streets: Saweetie Confirms Split With…
 3 days ago
03.19.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over…
 3 days ago
03.20.21
Kanye West Is Not The Richest Black Person…
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Drake Denies Wanting To Date Kim Kardashian
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Claims He Knocked Her Out…
 3 days ago
03.19.21
15 items
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Waka Flocka Says The Pandemic Got Him “Broke”
 4 days ago
03.18.21
JAY-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Activist or Actavis? The Cultural Impact of Future’s…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Photos
Close