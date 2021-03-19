Drake Denies Wanting To Date Kim Kardashian

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A few days ago social media was abuzz with news that the newly single Kim Kardashian was giving Drake the buffalo eye on IG and laying out thirst traps to capture the attention of the 6 Gawd.

Apparently the feeling was indeed mutual but now Drizzy is saying he has no interest in being another celebrity notch on the belt of the Kardashian clan. According to HotNewHipHop, Gossip Of The City actually DM’d Drake to find out if the rumors of him pining for Kimmy’s GMO cakes were true asking “”Fake news ? I figured I’d ask this time.” The “In My Feelings” artist responded by simply saying “Obviously” with a crying emoji accompanying the DM.

While that doesn’t really sway us either way we guess we’ll have to take it as face value at this point.

It wouldn’t be surprising that Drizzy would deny the rumor just to keep his private affairs just that, private. Sure, it would rub some salt in Kanye’s wounds for him to publicly be Kim K’s rebound thang, but the man did hide an entire child from the world until Pusha T blew up his spot a few years back. Obviously the man likes his privacy.

He’s also dropped hints over the years that he had a thing for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star, so now that he has his chance and she’s out here liking his IG posts, they just might be playing footsie under the table. Just sayin.’

We just hope that should Drake and Kim end up the latest celebrity couple his career doesn’t follow that of her previous partners such as Kanye West, Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Miles Austin. We’re not saying they were ruined because of the “Kardashian Kurse” but just look at former New York Knick star, Jeremy Lin. At the height of “Linsanity” the former NBA breakout star simply said he had a crush on Kim Kardashian and a year later he was washed up.

Hopefully, Canadians are immune to the KK. We kid, we kid.

