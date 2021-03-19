Entertainment News
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Claims He Knocked Her Out Cold While Drunk

The saga continues...

City of Hope Gala 2018

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

The ongoing divorce of Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife is only getting pettier and uglier. According to Nicole Young, Dre once knocked her out cold during a drunken rage.

Nicole Young detailed multiple instances of domestic violence in divorce documents that were recently revealed. The filings were part of a restraining she sought, but failed to receive.

Reportedly, Dre allegedly laid hands on her after feeling she disrespected him at a party. Dre has denied all of Nicole Young’s claims.

Reports The Blast:

In the filing, Young claims in 1999 not long after the birth of the couple’s second child — “Andre felt l “disrespected” him while he was at a party.” Adding, “He pulled me away and punched me squarely in the face, knocking me out cold.”

She continued, “I woke up in the passenger seat of our car, without a seatbelt and with Andre speeding at over 100 miles per hour on the 118 freeway. Andre was drunk and out of control. He was swerving and weaving, screaming at me. l was terrified that Andre would crash into the center divider.”

Adding, “He threw my planner which contained photographs of our young children out the car window. l begged him to stop or slow down the entire time we were in the car. l thought l was going to die in the car that night.”

Further allegations include Dre allegedly hurling Young into a door and putting a gun to her head.

“I have never hit, attacked, stalked‚ molested, assaulted, threatened or abused Nicole in any fashion‚ at any time,” Dre states in a counter to the restraining order request.

The once-happy couple was married in 1996 and have two children together.

 

Dr. Dre's Ex-Wife Claims He Knocked Her Out Cold While Drunk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

