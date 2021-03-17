Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners Of Fenway Sports Group

The Los Angeles Lakers star and Carter are now part owners of the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool soccer team.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
UNINTERRUPTED'S Victory Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

LeBron James and his decision to not “Shut Up and Dribble” is continuing to pay dues. This week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his business partner Maverick Carter were named the first Black partners of the sprawling Fenway Sports Group, giving them an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox among other interests.

The Boston Globe was the first to break the news that James and Carter would be joining FSG as partners after the announcement went wide on Tuesday (March 16). FSG, which is the parent company of the Red Sox and the English Premier League champs Liverpool Football Club, also welcomed RedBird Capital Partners after approving a $750 million private investment.

The aggressive move is being framed as FSG’s foray into obtaining some ownership stakes in other teams, and there are still some hurdles yet to be faced as officials at Major League Baseball will have to approve the move. James was already in the fold, after owning a 2 percent share of the Liverpool team dating back to 2011. James and Carter’s other holdings will also include an ownership stake in NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management.

With James being one of the most recognizable and business-savvy individuals in the world, the joining of forces comes as a big boost to FSG after obtaining the large infusion of cash from RedBird Capital.

James has said repeatedly that when his playing days are behind him, he hopes to own a basketball team or get in on the management level of an NBA team considering his vast knowledge and experience.

Photo: Getty

LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners Of Fenway Sports Group  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For…
 3 hours ago
03.17.21
Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon…
 3 hours ago
03.17.21
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners…
 4 hours ago
03.17.21
12 items
Cardi B Thanks Candace Owens For Free “WAP”…
 5 hours ago
03.17.21
Tiffany Haddish Shades Nicki Minaj In Leaked Clubhouse…
 8 hours ago
03.17.21
21 items
No Luck: Some Get Stimmy Checks On St.…
 8 hours ago
03.17.21
Mike Epps To Star In Netflix TV Series…
 22 hours ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here’s What We Learned From Episode 1 of…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donate $100,000…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Producer Southside Of 808 Mafia Arrested On Weapons…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here Are 10 Times Jhené Aiko Gave Us…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Photos
Close