Erica Banks Reveals The Reason She Wants Her Body Done [Exclusive Video]

Erica Banks Reveals The Reason She Wants Her Body Done

“Buss It” rapper Erica Banks sat down with Erie Rae during All Star weekend to talk about her new found success with her super popular single. Banks also revealed she wants to get her body done, but the reason isn’t what you might think. She also talked about dating girls, quitting school, and so much more. Check out full interview below…

RELATED: Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In “Buss It” Single #BussItChallenge

