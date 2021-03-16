Entertainment News
Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3 Songs On Billboard Hot 100

There's nothing stopping The Boy.

Drake.

Drake recently dropped a three-pack project in Scary Hours 2 to a reasonable amount of fanfare ahead of the release of his anticipated full-length project, Certified Lover Boy. The Canadian superstar made history again by becoming the first artist to debut and occupy the first three spots on the Billboard charts.

The artist born Aubrey Graham can celebrate another chart-topping win as the ranking of the songs on Scary Hours 2 mimics the exact order of the sales position.

The project’s high-energy “What’s Next” track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was followed by the blistering “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby at No. 2. Rounding off the run at No. 3 is “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross, and by far the longest song on the three-song release.

As the outlet noted, Drake called his ascension to the top of the charts on “What’s Next” with the following lyrics:

“I’m movin’ way too humble

Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles

I’m on the hot one hundo, numero uno

This one ain’t come with a bundle

This marks Drizzy’s eighth Hot 100 No. 1 drop, and the following tracks bring him to a total of 45 top 10 releases. Drake is now only one of three acts to have tracks occupy the top three spots of the Hot 100 at the same time. The others are The Beatles and Ariana Grande.

In other chart news, the pairing of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic debut at No. 4 with their soulful “Leave The Door Open” track, which also had a stirring live rendition on this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3 Songs On Billboard Hot 100  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

