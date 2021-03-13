Entertainment News
Women Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested & Charged With Assault

It's all fun and games until you catch a charge for coughing in someone's face...

Uber Cougher

This past Sunday and Uber driver in San Francisco found himself being assaulted and coughed on after some unruly women took issue with his request for them to wear their face masks while riding in his car.

Well, those women are now facing charges as authorities have already taken one into custody while another has turned herself in. TMZ is reporting that Malaysia King has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. King is seen in the video wearing a red mask and amping up the situation and telling the driver he was going to get “beat down.” Truth be told, the three women together look like they could’ve given the man a universal the way they were acting. Just sayin.’

As for the other passengers, authorities already have a beat on one of them.

Law enforcement says another suspect, Arna Kimiai, told SFPD through her lawyer that she plans to turn herself in soon. Kimiai is reportedly the one who grabbed the phone and declared, “I got corona.”
The incident went down Sunday in San Francisco, but cops say King was actually arrested by the Las Vegas Police Department. SFPD says she was arrested for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and for violating health and safety code.
In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is spread through the air and can infect and leave someone fighting for their lives. That being said, we feel no remorse for these young ladies.

Women Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested & Charged With Assault

