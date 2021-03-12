Enter To Win $1K From 97.9 The Box! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

So it’s March and even with everything going on in the world, 97.9 The Box wants to hook you up. With C-A-S-H.

It’s the 97.9 The Box $1,000 giveaway where all you have to do to enter is simply text HTOWN to 2-4-0-4-2 for your chance to win! You get first dibs on all our breaking news, promotions, concerts, contests and more by being in the club and – a shot at a STACK.

See official rules to the contest on the next page.

Remember, text

HTOWN

to

2-4-0-4-2

to ENTER! Good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The SMS CASH SWEEPSTAKES ends on March 26, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

