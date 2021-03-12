Contests
HomeContests

Enter To Win $1K From 97.9 The Box! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Cash Contest 2021 Houston

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

So it’s March and even with everything going on in the world, 97.9 The Box wants to hook you up. With C-A-S-H.

It’s the 97.9 The Box $1,000 giveaway where all you have to do to enter is simply text HTOWN to 2-4-0-4-2 for your chance to win! You get first dibs on all our breaking news, promotions, concerts, contests and more by being in the club and – a shot at a STACK.

See official rules to the contest on the next page.

Remember, text

HTOWN

to

2-4-0-4-2

to ENTER! Good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The SMS CASH SWEEPSTAKES ends on March 26, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

KBXX

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle & Friends To Return To Houston…
 16 hours ago
03.11.21
Queen Latifah Recalls “Getting Checked” By Cicely Tyson…
 17 hours ago
03.11.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 18 hours ago
03.11.21
Stacey Dash Says She Was An Angry Black…
 18 hours ago
03.11.21
Niecy Nash Talks To Ellen DeGeneres About Calling…
 19 hours ago
03.11.21
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In…
 20 hours ago
03.11.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 23 hours ago
03.11.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian…
 23 hours ago
03.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6:…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Stay In Your Lane: Cardi B Claps Back…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close