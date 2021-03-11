Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In A Christian Siriano 2-Piece

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Halle Berry continues to show off her superhuman abilities for the gram. The 54-year-old award-winning actress showed off her youthful glow and bangin’ body in a gorgeous Christian Siriano sheer butterfly long-sleeve crop top and a matching tulle skirt.

She captured the post, “looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano)”

I’m not sure how Halle is able to make 54 look like 24, but she does it effortlessly. Because awards season in in full swing, celebrities are having these kind of gown fittings with high-end designers more frequently. Covid may have reshaped the face of award shows, but it hasn’t changed the need for gorgeous red carpet gowns.

Helle Berry has been showing out on the people’s internet lately. She’s made her romance with musican Van Hunt public. She’s also been very vocal about her dating history. When someone made a comment about her inability to keep a man, she countered with “who said I wanted to keep them?” If that isn’t a mood that needs to be bottled up and sold in self-love stores everywhere.

I love the fact that Halle is giving us all of her personality via her Instagram page. I can’t wait to see how she shuts down these virtual red carpet events. What do you think? Doesn’t Halle Berry look amazing in this Christian Siriano 2-piece?

DON’T MISS…

Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy

Halle Berry Is Headlining The #BrownGirlSwap Beauty And Wellness Summit This Weekend

Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In A Christian Siriano 2-Piece  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Stacey Dash Says She Was An Angry Black…
 1 hour ago
03.11.21
Niecy Nash Talks To Ellen DeGeneres About Calling…
 2 hours ago
03.11.21
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In…
 3 hours ago
03.11.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 6 hours ago
03.11.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian…
 6 hours ago
03.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6:…
 8 hours ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To…
 23 hours ago
03.10.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Stay In Your Lane: Cardi B Claps Back…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Drake Relaunches OVO Sound Radio On SiriusXM
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Are Going At…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Photos
Close