The family of a middle school student is demanding answers from Haggard Middle School after bullying racism, and humiliation allegations were made by 13-year-old Semarion Humphrey.

Humphrey’s family alleges he was invited to a sleepover by a group of students and was forced to drink another student’s urine while other children laughed.

According to CBS 21, Humphrey’s mother, Summer Smith, had reported prior incidents of bulllying months before the incident at the sleepover took place. Despite making reports, she never received help from staff.

In a news conference, she says she believed her son was invited to the sleepover for the sole purpose of bullying him. Summer told protestors Semarian had only befriended the unidentified student just a month ago. Among being forced to drink urine, SeMarian also reported being hit in his sleep and shot with BB guns that night.

“How horrible must you be. This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil, they are evil,” Smith said about the accused students on March 5.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the school to demand justice and expressed disgust in how the school handled the situation and prior reports made for a whole year. On Tuesday (March 9), the district shared that they planned to hire a third party to investigate any previous allegations of bullying where the boy was a victim.

Plano police are reportedly looking into the incident as a possible hate crime.

Texas Middle School Student Allegedly Forced to Drink Urine, Called Racial Slurs and Shot With a BB Gun at Sleepover was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

