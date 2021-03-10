Get Your Tickets For Drive ‘N Comedy!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

In October 2020, Radio One Houston put on the first Drive ‘N Comedy event with funnymen such as Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal, Marcus D. Wiley and host Rickey Smiley and on April 3, 2021 – we’re bringing the comedy BACK!

Join us at Aveva Stadium (12131 Kirby Drive) in your car safe and social distanced to enjoy some laughs and fun! Tickets are on sale NOW and the official lineup will be announced soon! Remember, tickets sold out only in a matter of HOURS last year so don’t miss out!

Head below to purchase your tickets and hit the next page for the official FAQ about the event! Powered by Cricket Wireless, Miller Law Firm and Boost Mobile

