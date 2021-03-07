BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Team Tasty Balls Of ‘The Great Food Truck Race Alaska’ Talk Filming In Alaska, Food & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

With The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska airing on Food Network tonight, Team Tasty Balls is not only representing Houston, but the South as well!

The trio of D’Ambria Jacobs, Nadia Ahmed, and Misti Buard all represent various disciplines from vegan food education to catering and marketing and together, they represent the H! Team Tasty Balls chats with Young Jas of 97.9 The Box and Jessica Jeanz of 97.9 The Box and Radio Now 92.1 about filming in Alaska, why they chose their name, success they’ve had together and more!

d'ambria jacobs , misti buard , nadia ahmed , the great food truck race alaska

