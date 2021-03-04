Entertainment News
CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats From Every 90’s Rap Album, Twitter Has Doubts

Let's hear all the DJ Premier remakes ASAP.

While there is no denying Kanye West’s talent there have been some claims made about his come up. One of his collaborators is saying he can redo any production style from Rap’s golden era.

As spotted on HipHopDX CyHi The Prynce has thankfully bounced back from an assassination attempt that occurred earlier this year. The Atlanta native recentlty made a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast. While Adam22 got him to discuss the almost tragic night it was some back and forth regarding Kanye that has the internet talking. When discussing his peer the No Dope On Sundays rapper declared that West wanted success so badly in the music industry that he went to extreme lengths to perfect his craft.

“Even when he’s doing beats, he’s going through every sample,” he explained. “I heard every album that came out from ’91 to like ’99, he redid every beat on every Hip-Hop album ever. He would get the whole Nas album and do Nas album one through 16 — every beat to a T.” CyHi went on to add more details to the story. “Everybody who came out before him, he redid their album just to teach himself how to make beats. If he going be that studious with beats, he’s going to be that way with everything. And that’s how I learned you really make sure you win, you have every option on the table.”

He also cleared the air regarding the recent footage that leaked of Yeezy barking on Chance The Rapper. In essence he says it was a family spat and nothing more. You can watch the interview below, with the Kanye chatter starting at the 37 minute mark.

