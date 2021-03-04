Entertainment News
Drake To Release “Scary Hours” Ahead Of ‘Certified Lover Boy’

This appears to be the first single for 'Certified Lover Boy.'

Drake has much of the music world waiting on pins and needles as he prepares to release his latest full-length project in Certified Lover Boy. In what appears to be a bid to ease the public’s anticipation, Drizzy will be dropping off what is presumed to be a single from the album this coming Friday titled “Scary Hours.”

Although it was suggested by French Montana that Certified Lover Boy was ready to go for a January drop, Drake halted the momentum and stated that he’s pushing back the release of the record. There was some speculation that the current state of touring and a ban on large gatherings across much of the world may have something to do with the timing of the release.

While Drake fans are most certainly bummed that CLB isn’t quite available at the moment, there has been some action of late that signifies the moment is most certainly upon us.

DJ Akademiks shared footage via his channels that Drake is reportedly working on a new music video in his hometown of Toronto but much else isn’t known.

The media personality, who apparently has an in with Drake, says that the rapper born Aubrey Graham is leaning towards releasing Certifed Lover Boy in the spring.

As shown in the Instagram post below, “Scary Hours” will be available widely on Friday, March 5 at Midnight EST.

