The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 5 – “Black Girl Magic!”

The trio is back and better than ever! They’re kicking off Women’s History Month by giving Lil’ Kim her flowers as a fashion icon and celebrating Golden Globe winner Andra Day. The ladies undress some of the hottest dating topics by sharing some personal stories you won’t want to miss!

Plus, find out who didn’t know they were the side chick  👀

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite Spring items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card. You have to listen to hear the code!

