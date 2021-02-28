Sports
Kobe Bryant’s Childhood Basketball Hoop Sells For $37,000

Memorabilia of the late  Kobe Bryant is still going for megabucks.

Last November, we learned that the Los Angeles Laker great’s childhood home was sold for $810,000, but the most exciting part of the house was that the hoop Bryant practiced on as a kid was still hanging in the driveway. The cool novelty item was originally included in the home’s sale, but the buyer had no interest in spending extra money, so the seller removed it in hopes of later putting it up for auction.

That day has finally come, and the seller made a cool $37,000 from the childhood hoop.

“The black metal pole (measuring 86″x 4″), hoop and backboard/hoop (measuring 54″ x 43″ x 38″) are included, each showing the passage of nearly three decades but losing none of its immense historical relevance,” reads the auction page.

It began when the seller gave the basketball hoop to John Romani at Sales By Helen to put up for bidding. Last year Romani told TMZ Sports that he thought the hoop would sell for six-figures. And while he was off by a figure, nearly $40,000 is still a nice chunk of change.

And for that amount, you don’t just get the hoop, but also a box of a couple of dozen Italian basketball magazines also left behind by the Bryant family when they moved in 2008.

The hoop isn’t the only Kobe memorabilia that Heritage Auction has; they’ve even got sneakers he rocked at the Olympics, countless trading cards, and signed basketballs and jerseys. In fact, they also famously sold the number “8” piece of hardwood from the Staples Center used in Kobe’s stunning last game –where he scored 60 points– for $631,200.

Kobe Bryant's Childhood Basketball Hoop Sells For $37,000

