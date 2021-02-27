Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015

Source: MPI67/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lady Gaga‘s beloved French bulldogs Koji and Gustav have been returned to her safely, three days after they were stolen from her dog walker and Gaga put up a ransom to have them returned.

A woman met with the Oscar and Grammy Award-winner’s staff and detectives and brought the dogs to them on Friday night (February 26).

“The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

Gaga posted an emotional plea for their safe return early Friday, stating her heart was “sick” and wished for a safe return for her dogs, while calling her dogwalker a hero.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she wrote. “I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

The LAPD is still investigating the assault on her dogwalker and the kidnapping of Gaga’s dogs. Surveillance footage showed two individuals approaching the dogwalker and a struggle ensuring. Eventually, one of the attacker’s pulls out a gun and shoots the dogwalker. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French Bulldogs After Her Dog Walker Is Shot

Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 24 hours ago
02.28.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 1 day ago
02.28.21
Tank Debuts ‘Can’t Let It Show’, Talks New…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
7 Things We Learned From Bobby Shmurda in…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
He Said What He Said: Kyrie Irving Stands…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Cost Him Over $12…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against…
 2 days ago
02.26.21
13 items
Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To…
 3 days ago
02.26.21
Wanda Vision’s Teyonah Parris & Fans Dance To…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
Offset Shows Off His 1-of-1 Mustard Yellow Travis…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
6 items
Six Rappers Who Hit A Lick Through Smart…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
Jayda Cheaves Sold Custom Jeep Ex Lil Baby…
 3 days ago
02.25.21
Photos
Close