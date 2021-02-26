News
Home

NYC Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Women Because They Were Light-Skinned

Prison has a bed waiting for you sir.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Khari Covington

Source: @AC_TV12 / Twitter

The streets of Brooklyn just got a little bit safer. A man who is accused of assaulting women is off the streets.

Khari Covington has been booked for allegedly attacking nine women throughout New York City. According to local police, the crimes were specific to light-skinned females of color. The violations ranged from assault, burglary and even strangulation. The Kings County District Attorney’s Office also detailed that the offenses took place over the period of five months starting in August 2020 up to January of 2021.

“This defendant’s alleged violent and unprovoked attacks endangered the women he targeted and caused widespread fear in the community,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “I am committed to prosecuting all hate crimes where victims, including as alleged in this case, are targeted because of their gender, skin color or race.”

Bianca Fortis, who was one of the victims, said the preparator “came out of nowhere” and started striking her violently. “He hit my face, my chest, my shoulder,” she told NBC New York. Elizabeth Wakefield was attacked from behind at the Morgan Avenue Brooklyn train station in November. “He must have — from the angle and from what I’ve gathered — kicked me in the side of the face and head from behind,” she revealed. “My immediate thought after it happened to me was, I really hope this doesn’t happen again to somebody else.”

Covington is facing a 52-count indictment. Since these women were targeted specifically because of their skin tone, he is also being charged with hate crimes. His bail is currently set at $150,000.

 

NYC Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Women Because They Were Light-Skinned  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tank Debuts ‘Can’t Let It Show’, Talks New…
 5 hours ago
02.26.21
Judge Rules Tory Lanez Cannot Speak Publicly About…
 7 hours ago
02.26.21
7 Things We Learned From Bobby Shmurda in…
 8 hours ago
02.26.21
He Said What He Said: Kyrie Irving Stands…
 9 hours ago
02.26.21
Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Cost Him Over $12…
 10 hours ago
02.26.21
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against…
 13 hours ago
02.26.21
13 items
Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To…
 1 day ago
02.26.21
Wanda Vision’s Teyonah Parris & Fans Dance To…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Offset Shows Off His 1-of-1 Mustard Yellow Travis…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
6 items
Six Rappers Who Hit A Lick Through Smart…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Jayda Cheaves Sold Custom Jeep Ex Lil Baby…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
‘YO! MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged,’ ‘Behind The Music’ &…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Chance The Rapper Countersues Former Manager For Incompetence,…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Photos
Close