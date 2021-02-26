NYC Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Women Because They Were Light-Skinned

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The streets of Brooklyn just got a little bit safer. A man who is accused of assaulting women is off the streets.

Khari Covington has been booked for allegedly attacking nine women throughout New York City. According to local police, the crimes were specific to light-skinned females of color. The violations ranged from assault, burglary and even strangulation. The Kings County District Attorney’s Office also detailed that the offenses took place over the period of five months starting in August 2020 up to January of 2021.

“This defendant’s alleged violent and unprovoked attacks endangered the women he targeted and caused widespread fear in the community,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “I am committed to prosecuting all hate crimes where victims, including as alleged in this case, are targeted because of their gender, skin color or race.”

Bianca Fortis, who was one of the victims, said the preparator “came out of nowhere” and started striking her violently. “He hit my face, my chest, my shoulder,” she told NBC New York. Elizabeth Wakefield was attacked from behind at the Morgan Avenue Brooklyn train station in November. “He must have — from the angle and from what I’ve gathered — kicked me in the side of the face and head from behind,” she revealed. “My immediate thought after it happened to me was, I really hope this doesn’t happen again to somebody else.”

Covington is facing a 52-count indictment. Since these women were targeted specifically because of their skin tone, he is also being charged with hate crimes. His bail is currently set at $150,000.

HATE CRIME ARREST: 29 year old Khari Covington faces 8 counts of assault as a Hate Crime and one count of robbery as a Hate Crime for a string of attacks motivated by his “hatred for light skinned women” according to police. @KatieLusso reports on @News12BK pic.twitter.com/b8dLPZSjZB — Anthony Carlo (@AC_TV12) January 6, 2021

