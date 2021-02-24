Entertainment News
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced

Edmond has cooperating with law enforcement since the 1990's.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Recently built apartment buildings an

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The name Rayful Edmond III rings bells in the DMV and throughout hood barbershops across the nation due to his cocaine trafficking exploits in the 1980’s and 1990’s. While he may have been serving a life sentence for his crimes, word is he is now getting released after years of dropping dime, on everyone, allegedly.

FOX 5 DC reports that his sentence has been reduced because he cooperated with federal prosecutors, and there are court documents indicating as such.

Often credited with introducting crack cocaine to Washington, Edmond is now 54 years old and had been in jail since 1989, but continued to sell drugs even after his incarceration. However, federal prosecutors agree that he has been a help to the government, and asked that his sentence be reduced to 20 years with lifetime parole.

Per FOX 5 DC:

Court documents indicate that Edmond was responsible for hundreds of kilograms of cocaine sold from the D.C. area, and that he made millions in the process. The judge says Edmond stands convicted of having run “the largest cocaine distribution operation in the history of the nation’s capital.”

After his conviction, Edmond began selling drugs from behind bars, until he was caught in 1994. The judge has ruled that he will begin serving the sentenced 30 years of prison time and 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison time in D.C.

Edmond began cooperating with law enforcement after he was charged in prison.

Reportedly, it was Edmond’s assistance in the arrest of eight people who were part of a Washington, DC drug ring in 2019 and his aide in the solving of two homicides that swayed the judge to grant Edmond the sentence reduction. 

Don’t expect to ever see Edmond ever walking the streets now that’s he’s a free man, though.

Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

