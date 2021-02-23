Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Urban One Submits A Proposal To Open First Black-Owned Casino in U.S.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
One Casino-Alfred CLO Marsha

Source: Jasmine Snead / iOne Digital

From Richmond Times-Dispatch: Urban One, owner of four radio stations targeting predominantly Black audiences in Richmond, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner of Colonial Downs Group and a growing chain of gaming emporiums in Virginia, to propose a $517 million casino resort and live music theater in South Richmond on property now owned by Philip Morris USA.

The Urban One partnership with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment would take Colonial Downs out of the running for a potential license to build and operate a casino in Richmond. The city also expects to receive an application from the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for a $350 million South Richmond casino resort it proposed 13 months ago.

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins confirmed that the company would be the majority investor in the project, following the path blazed by the late Don Barden, the first Black majority owner of a casino in the United States.

For more info, click here!

 

Urban One Submits A Proposal To Open First Black-Owned Casino in U.S.  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mac
Louisiana Parole Board Votes For Ex-No Limit Soldier…
 6 hours ago
02.23.21
Cardi B Talks Getting Bullied Because Of Her…
 7 hours ago
02.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread…
 8 hours ago
02.23.21
10 items
Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From…
 9 hours ago
02.23.21
Judge Rules Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Won’t Testify…
 9 hours ago
02.23.21
Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First…
 9 hours ago
02.23.21
10 items
Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Bobby Shmurda On 106th and park
Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 11 hours ago
02.23.21
Eve Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC…
 24 hours ago
02.22.21
Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow Rackz
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Tyler, the Creator Provides The Sound For Coca-Cola’s…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Damon Dash Says He’s ‘Chasing Disney’ With New…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Photos
Close