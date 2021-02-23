Entertainment News
Cardi B Talks Getting Bullied Because Of Her Hair In Her Talk With Mariah Carey For Interview Magazine

The Box Houston Featured Video
The Big Game Weekend Miami

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Can you imagine yourself being interviewed by living legend Mariah Carey? Looks like Cardi B got the opportunity of a lifetime when she sat down with the award-winning songbird for a chat with Interview Magazine.

The two chart-topping divas talked about everything from a typical day in the life of Belcalis Almánzar to what it means to feel beautiful. In a conversation amongst two friends, we get to experience Mariah Carey and Cardi B have a genuine, informative discussion on things they have in common, like aspects of their upbringing. Here are some highlights:

When Mariah asked if Cardi B. felt beautiful growing up, she responded:

“Well, I’m from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, “If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?” I used to dye my hair,  and people used to be like, “Oh, your hair’s so crunchy.” And it would make me feel so weird. I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass, so young boys would be like, “Look at your flat ass. You ain’t got no titties.” And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.”

Mariah agreed that she struggled with her hair growing up because although she is biracial, she was raised by her mother who didn’t quite understand how to groom her hair. Mariah asked if Cardi felt vindicated after going from the teased Bronx girl to a household name. She responded:

“I feel so vindicated. Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone. When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident. When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true. My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it.”

You can read more of Mariah and Cardi’s pep talk on the Interview Magazine website.

 

