See A List Of Water Distribution Sites For February 22

US-WEATHER-TEXAS

Source: FRANCOIS PICARD / Getty

In the wake of the historic winter storm which wreaked havoc on Texas and left millions without power, working water and more in the state and in the Houston area, numerous water distribution sites have been established to help residents in their efforts to have clean water and more.

See a list of water distribution sites for MondayFebruary 22:

HOUSTON FOOD BANK

  • Offering home delivery to the most vulnerable who need immediate assistance.
  • Households will receive home-delivered disaster boxes and water if they are the following:
    • Seniors 65+
    • Persons With Disabilities
    • Infants
  • The HFB’s call center is taking reservations through Monday at 832-369-9390.
  • HISD/Houston Food Bank food distribution – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center – 4400 W. 18th St.

FOOD DRIVES (DRIVE-THRU SITES ONLY)

9:30 AM – HCC Southeast Campus on Rustic

12:00 NOON – Uvalde Baptist Church on Uvalde Road

Congressman Al Green is teaming with the Houston Food Bank to give out water and food to families beginning at 10 a.m. at Bethel’s Heavenly Hands located on Sandpiper Drive (12660 Sandpiper Dr, Houston, TX 77035). It’s open to the first 1,000 families or until supplies run out.

In Montgomery County and need help? Find a food pantry here.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be on hand for a water distribution site at Gus George Academy (1521 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond TX) beginning at 2 p.m.

House Rep. Lizzie Fletcher is hosting a water distribution site at 5801 S. Braeswood, Houston TX 77096 beginning at 2 p.m. and running until supplies last.

