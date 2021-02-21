Entertainment News
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For Divorce

Kanye West isn’t the only rapper whose wife is calling it a wrap on their marriage. Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli issued a statement after his estranged wife, DJ Eque, filed for divorce.

TMZ reports that Eque filed for divorce on Friday (Feb. 19) in Los Angeles. This comes just shy of 12 years of marriage since they tied the knot back in May 2009.

However, Talib and Eque have been estranged for some time. This first became general knowledge amidst the “Get By” rapper getting booted from Twitter after being accused of harassing a Black woman named Maya Moody for weeks. Talib still maintains that he was defending his name against libelous and slanderous claims (their rift started after he was accused of colorism.)

In response to news of Eque’s divorce filing, Talib told DJ Vlad, “Eque and I have been separated since 2015. We haven’t lived in the same house or even seen each other since 2015.”

With Dr. Dre having his divorce issued and the aforentioned Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Talib Kweli makes three, and that’s a trend. Hopefully considering it’s been six years in the making, hopefully, Talib and Eque’s split will be amicable.

Recently, Talib Kweli has been hosting a weekly interview series/podcast on YouTube called People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

 

