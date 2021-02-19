H-Town
See A List Of Water Distribution Sites In Houston Amid Boil Water Advisory

With much of Houston and surrounding areas under a boil water notice due to the aftermath of the winter storm, numerous locations across the city have been set up to distribute water for those in need. See the growing list of spots below.

Friday water distribution sites:

  • Delmar Stadium — 2020 Mangum Rd, 77092 (NEW TIME: Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m.)
  • Parking lot of Schlitterbahn — 2109 Lockheed Street, Galveston (Distribution begins at 10 a.m. )
  • Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Galveston  (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Burroughs Park — 9738 Huffsmith Road, Tomball, TX 77375 (Distribution is from noon to 5 p.m.)
  • Levy Park — 3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098 (Distribution is from noon to 5 p.m.)
  • Humble Civic Center — 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 (Distribution is from noon to 5 p.m.)
  • Barbara Bush Library — 6817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379 (Distribution is from noon to 5 p.m.)
  • Trini Mendenhall Sosa Community Center — 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055 (Distribution is from noon to 5 p.m.)
  • Clear Lake Park — 5001 NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Sylvan Beach Park — 636 N. Bayshore Dr., La Porte, TX 77571 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Bill Crowley Park — 5100 Lauder Rd., Houston, TX 77039 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Jim and Joann Fonteno Park — 14350 ½ Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Crosby Community Center — 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)
  • Riley Community Center — 808 1/2 Magnolia, Barrett, TX, 77532 (Distribution begins at 10 a.m.)

Saturday water distribution sites:

  • Astros Youth Academy — 2801 S. Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088 (Distribution begins at 9 a.m.)

See A List Of Water Distribution Sites In Houston Amid Boil Water Advisory

