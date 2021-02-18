Radio One Exclusives
Exclusive: Tessica Brown Talks About Life Before Gorilla Glue Accident, GoFundMe Holding Her Money, & More!

Tessica Brown also known as “Gorilla Glue Girl” stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and shared her story. We see people go viral for the dumbest things and some may feel like Tessica might be apart of that group…However, Leah says she wanted to bring this black woman her outlet to set the record straight and clear up rumors of this incident being for clout, for money, or fame. Tessica even talks about Go Fund Me holding the money that she planned to give to charity because of people claiming fraud on the account. Tessica explained who she was months ago before all of this started and what her true intentions were posting that viral video online. In this interview you will learn who she is, what she does for a living, how she impacts her community, and how some of the negativity has affected her family.

