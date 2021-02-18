Donald Glover Breaks Up with FX & Nabs 8-Figure Deal with Amazon Studios

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Per the latest news from The Hollywood Reporter, word is that actor/musician/comedian Donald Glover and Amazon have agreed on a multi-year, eight-figure deal wherein Glover will receive his own dedicated channel “to spotlight [his] work” as well as have other select content on the company’s Prime Video Cinema hub. This news comes a few days after it was revealed actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the “This Is America” singer are coming together to reboot the 2005 spy comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Amazon Studios.

Before this announcement broke, there was alleged talk of a large-scale deal being discussed between Glover and Disney+. Glover and Disney have had a productive arrangement over the past few years, such that we’ve seen him cast in roles like Simba in the 2019 remake of The Lion King and as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Most notably, though, Disney is the owner of FX Networks, home to his award-winning series Atlanta. However, nothing materialized, and they quietly parted ways a few weeks ago.

Glover will also be an executive producer on some of Amazon Studios’ other projects, one of which is a series called Hive, and former First Daughter Malia Obama is rumored to be working on the series. Not to be outdone, his brother Stephen also signed an “overall deal” with Amazon. For now, though, no party involved has made any official comment about anything further.

In case you were wondering if this would affect any upcoming seasons of his award-winning FX series Atlanta, you don’t have to worry. Although Glover’s given no other hints since his Tweet last November, reports are that those obligations will still be fulfilled as promised, and Seasons 3 and 4 are already greenlit for production this year. According to Screenrant, FX CEO John Landgraf had planned for fans to receive Season 3 last month, going as far back as August 2019 and then for Season 4 to hit airwaves by the end of 2021. But last year’s pandemic pushed everything back until now.

while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

Also, on the same day last November, Glover tweeted that his “last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far.” So although he’s remained unclear as to whether Childish Gambino is retired for good, he still might bless us with some new tunes for 2021.

