Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Says He Let Other Women Wear Her Clothes

This Hollywood divorce is getting uglier by the day.

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre’s ongoing divorce is only getting pettier and pettier. The N.W.A founder’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is demanding access to their marital home because she is convinced that Dre has been letting other women rock her wardrobe.

TMZ reports that Nicole Young filed docs requesting the court to allow her to go into the Brentwood home the once happily married couple shared to retrieve her personal belongings.

Per her filing, she claims she left the crib back in April 2020 but only with a minimal amount of her stuff. Young further claims that she left under duress because Dre was intoxicated and loudly saying, “F**k you. Get the f**k out. Go to Malibu.”

Young claims she left behind enough designer merchandise to fill an apparently temperature-controlled closet that’s the size of a small apartment including expensive handbags, couture clothing and dozens of fur coats. She further added that since she left she’s spotted women posting photos and videos from inside the Brentwood home and fears Dre may be letting women wear her things, allegedly.

The report adds that Young specifically cited a pic in his bathroom of one of Dre’s female friends wearing a pair of Chanel slides she says are hers. She also takes issue with Dre throwing huge parties which could mean her property may get damaged.

This is where we mention that today (February 18) is Dr. Dre’s 56th birthday. And in other news, Dre has been romantically tied to reality TV star, and singer Omarion’s baby mother, Apryl Jones.

 

