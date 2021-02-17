H-Town
HomeH-Town

Texas Mayor Resigns After Writing ‘Only The Strong Will Survive’ Deadly Storm On Facebook

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Power Outages Linger For Millions As Another Icy Storm Looms

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

As Texas endures another day of a deadly winter storm, one government official has resigned in the wake of a controversial Facebook post slamming citizens for depending on the government.

Colorado City mayor Tim Boyd resigned on Tuesday (February 16), hours after making a derogatory FB post calling citizens “lazy” during the deadly storm which have killed more than 20 people.

“No one owes you are your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this!” he wrote. “Sink or swim it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising!”

Boyd served as the top executive for the city located 250 miles west of Dallas. He initially blamed socialism for government dependence during the storm before he tendered his resignation in an apology and stated his words (which he wrote) were taken out of context.

“I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used! I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!” he wrote. “I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive.”

Currently, 2.3 million Texans are currently without power according to a power-tracking tool.

Texas Mayor Resigns After Writing ‘Only The Strong Will Survive’ Deadly Storm On Facebook  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Good Trouble’ Actress Zuri Adele On Wearing Her…
 6 hours ago
02.17.21
11 items
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
5 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Is B. Simone Wrong For Saying Women Must…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Daniel Kaluuya Talks Being Misquoted and Why He’s…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Yella Beezy Arrested On Gun Charges; Claims His…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To…
 3 days ago
02.15.21
Donald Glover To Star In ‘Mr. and Mrs.…
 3 days ago
02.14.21
Photos
Close