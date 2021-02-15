Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

Fingers crossed this film isn't the trash music that was released in 2016...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Zack Snyder Justice League

Source: Warner Bros. / Youtube

We’re finally only a few weeks away from indulging in the highly anticipated Snyder Cut to DC’s Justice League and while it may not erase the abomination that was Joss Whedon’s 2017 version of it, it can’t be any worse, can it?

Yesterday fans got their first full trailer for the upcoming 4-hour film event and while some scenes seem lifted from Joss Whedon’s f*ckery (he did take over the original film after Snyder left to attend to his family), the trailer has given fans hope of some kind of redemption for the superhero mash-up film. In the trailer we get our first great look at Darkseid in the flesh who seems ready to disintegrate anyone in his path with his Omega Beams and we finally get to see Superman don the black suit fans have been amped to see him in since the film first went into production years ago.

It also seems like The Joker may play a role in everything when it’s all said and done as Jared Leto’s take on the character seems to be having a heart-to-heart with Ben Affleck’s Batman at some point in the film. Keep in mind this isn’t the same face tattoo rockin’ Clown Prince of Crime we met in 2016’s Suicide Squad (another clunker). It should be interesting to see what Snyder has up his sleeve for his appearance in his film.

While the film already seems to be superior to it’s 2016 predecessor, Zack Snyder has already stated that he doesn’t intend on filming a sequel to the upcoming film. Not exactly the vote of confidence we were looking for. Still though, we’ll be tuning into HBO Max on March 18 when the film is available to stream.

Are you going to be checking out the Snyder Cut to Justice League? Let us know in the comments section.

The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 8 hours ago
02.15.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 8 hours ago
02.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To…
 1 day ago
02.15.21
Donald Glover To Star In ‘Mr. and Mrs.…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Show Us How To…
 1 day ago
02.15.21
Regina King Set Off ‘SNL’ With Kenan Thompson…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
10 items
Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine Crossed Paths In…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On Netflix
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Bringing ‘Respectfully Justin’…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Sneaker Resellers Flaunt Dozens of Pairs Of Trophy…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Ludacris To Star In New Cooking Show ‘Luda…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Inspiring Af: Popular Houston Cartoonist & Illustrator Obi…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Photos
Close