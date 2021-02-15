Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’

Spreading love, and knowledge about Biggie Smalls. is still the Brooklyn way.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix The Notorious B.I.G. Doc 'I Got A Story To Tell’

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Another Notorious B.I.G. documentary?—yes, please. Netflix has the honor of dropping a new look at the origin story of the Hip-Hop King of New York in a new doc titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The documentary will be released on March 1 and touts rare footage that covers the Brooklyn’s MC’s meteoric rise to rap superstardom. From the looks of the trailer, all the players who were there to help make it happen are involved including the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace, his day one Lil Cease of the Junior Mafia and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, who also serves as an exectuive producer.

“Mama Wallace and I had a conversation about creating the first Estate sanctioned documentary about BIG’s life and the initial thought was to have the story told from the perspective of his fans globally and how they were inspired by him and his music,” said Biggie’s former manager Wayne Barrow, who serves as an executive producer, told Rolling Stone.

March 9 will be the 24th anniversary of Biggie’s untimely death at just 24 years old. A testament to his greatness, in late 2020 the Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Peep the trailer for the Emmett Malloy-directed Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell below. For the uninitiated, the title is a reference to the song “I Got A Story to Tell” from his posthumous Life After Death album.

We consider this essential viewing off g.p. so get your schedules together accordingly.

Netflix The Notorious B.I.G. Doc 'I Got A Story To Tell’

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G. Doc ‘I Got A Story To Tell’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack…
 9 hours ago
02.15.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 9 hours ago
02.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To…
 1 day ago
02.15.21
Donald Glover To Star In ‘Mr. and Mrs.…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Show Us How To…
 1 day ago
02.15.21
Regina King Set Off ‘SNL’ With Kenan Thompson…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
10 items
Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine Crossed Paths In…
 1 day ago
02.14.21
5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On Netflix
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Bringing ‘Respectfully Justin’…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Sneaker Resellers Flaunt Dozens of Pairs Of Trophy…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Ludacris To Star In New Cooking Show ‘Luda…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Inspiring Af: Popular Houston Cartoonist & Illustrator Obi…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 2 days ago
02.13.21
Photos
Close